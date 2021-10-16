What Will Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Be Like After It Drops -45.64% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.51% or -$0.7. The 52-week high for the SBGI share is $39.60, that puts it down -45.64 from that peak though still a striking 38.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average trade volume was 388.91K shares over the past three months.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SBGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) trade information

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) registered a -2.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.51% in intraday trading to $27.19 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.88%, and it has moved by -5.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.00, which implies an increase of 20.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, SBGI is trading at a discount of -43.44% off the target high and 4.38% off the low.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) shares have gone down -12.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -169.26% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.20% this quarter and then drop -91.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.14%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2021.

SBGI Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.94 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s Major holders

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. insiders own 7.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.56%, with the float percentage being 93.27%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 249 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $169.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of HG Vora Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $157.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $40.52 million.