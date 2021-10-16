What To Expect As Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Delivers An 70.35% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the RRR share is $57.39, that puts it down -0.3 from that peak though still a striking 68.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.94. The company’s market capitalization is $6.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 712.95K shares over the past three months.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. RRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) trade information

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $57.22 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.30%, and it has moved by 22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 211.40%. The short interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is 3.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54.33, which implies a decrease of -5.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, RRR is trading at a discount of -8.35% off the target high and 24.85% off the low.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Red Rock Resorts Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) shares have gone up 70.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.17% against 24.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $413.56 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $405.94 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273.38 million and $343.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 51.30% and then jump by 18.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.10%. While earnings are projected to return 153.10% in 2021.

RRR Dividends

Red Rock Resorts Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s Major holders

Red Rock Resorts Inc. insiders own 8.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.30%, with the float percentage being 101.45%. BAMCO Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $325.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.4 million shares, is of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 9.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $272.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Diamond Hill Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $85.53 million.