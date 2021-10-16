What Should You Do With REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) At Current Prices?

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.82% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the REE share is $16.66, that puts it down -313.4 from that peak though still a striking 5.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. REE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a -3.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.82% in intraday trading to $4.03 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.75%, and it has moved by -26.86% in 30 days. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.75, which implies an increase of 70.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, REE is trading at a discount of -396.28% off the target high and -24.07% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Sep 2021.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.54%, with the float percentage being 6.54%. ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26595.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15296.0 shares, is of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Aug 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91776.0.