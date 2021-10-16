We Just Learned Something New About Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) This Week With Its 27.53% Gain

During the last session, Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.26% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the GAMB share is $14.73, that puts it down -31.4 from that peak though still a striking 41.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.56.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. GAMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) trade information

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) registered a 9.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.26% in intraday trading to $11.21 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.53%, and it has moved by 20.67% in 30 days. The short interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) is 55380.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 3.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, GAMB is trading at a discount of -15.97% off the target high and 1.87% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.36 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.64 million by the end of Sep 2021.

GAMB Dividends

Gambling.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s Major holders

Gambling.com Group Limited insiders own 63.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.50%, with the float percentage being 44.75%. Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Aug 30, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $2.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25298.0 shares, is of Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.