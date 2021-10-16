Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.58% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.79% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the VIOT share is $18.99, that puts it down -270.9 from that peak though still a striking 21.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.01. The company’s market capitalization is $354.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.19K shares over the past three months.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. VIOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) trade information

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) registered a 5.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.79% in intraday trading to $5.12 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.19%, and it has moved by 8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.79%. The short interest in Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.83, which implies an increase of 91.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.73 and $80.93 respectively. As a result, VIOT is trading at a discount of -1480.66% off the target high and -695.51% off the low.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viomi Technology Co. Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) shares have gone down -34.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.62% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 12.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $179.86 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $290.18 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $229.09 million and $294.23 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.50% and then drop by -1.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -40.60% in 2021.

VIOT Dividends

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Major holders

Viomi Technology Co. Ltd insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.27%, with the float percentage being 37.06%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $4.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viomi Technology Co. Ltd (VIOT) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 65233.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53440.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.