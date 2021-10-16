Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)

During the last session, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.65% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BBAR share is $4.98, that puts it down -28.68 from that peak though still a striking 41.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average trade volume was 428.53K shares over the past three months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. BBAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) registered a 2.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.65% in intraday trading to $3.87 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.84%, and it has moved by -9.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.06, which implies an increase of 36.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $10.19 respectively. As a result, BBAR is trading at a discount of -163.31% off the target high and 22.48% off the low.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230.82 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $255.99 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $268.52 million and $439.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -14.00% and then drop by -41.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return -38.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.93% per annum.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.95%, with the float percentage being 2.95%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) shares are GMO Emerging Markets Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that GMO Emerging Markets Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $0.72 million.