The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE: MTW) Rose 62.39% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 47.03% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.82% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the MTW share is $28.33, that puts it down -44.76 from that peak though still a striking 62.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.36. The company’s market capitalization is $709.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 233.37K shares over the past three months.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) trade information

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) registered a 1.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.82% in intraday trading to $19.57 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by -11.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.98%. The short interest in The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Manitowoc Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) shares have gone down -7.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 340.00% against 28.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $464.89 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $517.08 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $355.6 million and $430.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.70% and then jump by 20.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return -142.10% in 2021.

MTW Dividends

The Manitowoc Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s Major holders

The Manitowoc Company Inc. insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.46%, with the float percentage being 77.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 8.16% of all shares), a total value of $37.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.71 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $17.03 million.