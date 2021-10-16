The $8.44 Is The Price At Which Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the JCS share is $11.45, that puts it down -35.66 from that peak though still a striking 56.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $81.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 623.59K shares over the past three months.

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) trade information

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $8.44 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.18%, and it has moved by 5.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 108.91%. The short interest in Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 29.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, JCS is trading at a discount of -42.18% off the target high and -42.18% off the low.

Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Communications Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) shares have gone up 42.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 178.95% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.16 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.50%. While earnings are projected to return -817.60% in 2021.

JCS Dividends

Communications Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Communications Systems Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS)’s Major holders

Communications Systems Inc. insiders own 36.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.87%, with the float percentage being 70.44%. Gamco Investors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.84 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $6.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) shares are EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 3.53% of the stock, which is worth about $2.96 million.