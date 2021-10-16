The $20.19 Value Of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.38% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the TGI share is $22.71, that puts it down -12.48 from that peak though still a striking 69.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 618.96K shares over the past three months.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TGI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) registered a 3.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.38% in intraday trading to $20.19 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 14.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 198.23%. The short interest in Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 2.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.63, which implies an increase of 6.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, TGI is trading at a discount of -48.59% off the target high and 15.8% off the low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Triumph Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares have gone up 16.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,833.33% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 212.50% this quarter and then jump 55.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $377.3 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $384.27 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.70%. While earnings are projected to return 2033.30% in 2021.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.62%, with the float percentage being 92.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.69 million shares (or 13.54% of all shares), a total value of $159.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.51 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $138.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.29 million, or about 5.13% of the stock, which is worth about $68.32 million.