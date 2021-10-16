The $172.94 Value Of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $172.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.50% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the XLRN share is $189.99, that puts it down -9.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $99.98. The company’s market capitalization is $10.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 819.31K shares over the past three months.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. XLRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) trade information

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) registered a 0.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.50% in intraday trading to $172.94 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by 29.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.14%. The short interest in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is 2.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $177.36, which implies an increase of 2.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $160.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, XLRN is trading at a discount of -4.08% off the target high and 7.48% off the low.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acceleron Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares have gone up 43.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.93% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.56 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.75 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.27 million and $25.87 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.60% and then jump by 69.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.80%. While earnings are projected to return -22.80% in 2021.

XLRN Dividends

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s Major holders

Acceleron Pharma Inc. insiders own 11.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.60%, with the float percentage being 102.80%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $726.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.08 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $688.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $197.49 million.