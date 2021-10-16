The $15.04 Is The Price At Which REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.84% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the REVG share is $22.23, that puts it down -47.81 from that peak though still a striking 49.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.67. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 353.77K shares over the past three months.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. REVG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

REV Group Inc. (REVG) registered a -2.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.84% in intraday trading to $15.04 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.82%, and it has moved by -12.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.73%. The short interest in REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.58, which implies an increase of 14.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, REVG is trading at a discount of -66.22% off the target high and 13.56% off the low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REV Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares have gone down -24.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 693.33% against 29.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.20% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $629.67 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $564.4 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50%. While earnings are projected to return -175.30% in 2021.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for REV Group Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group Inc. insiders own 3.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.32%, with the float percentage being 98.87%. AIP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 27.56 million shares (or 42.57% of all shares), a total value of $432.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Invesco Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $21.6 million.