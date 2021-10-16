Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) On Friday – Up 36.45 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.14% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the TLS share is $41.84, that puts it down -47.07 from that peak though still a striking 36.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.40K shares over the past three months.

Telos Corporation (TLS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. TLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Telos Corporation (TLS) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $28.45 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.95%, and it has moved by -15.10% in 30 days. The short interest in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.71, which implies an increase of 33.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, TLS is trading at a discount of -65.2% off the target high and -12.48% off the low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Telos Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Telos Corporation (TLS) shares have gone down -16.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 725.00% against 8.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.02 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $101.93 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 127.70% in 2021.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Telos Corporation insiders own 13.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.74%, with the float percentage being 59.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 192 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 6.06% of all shares), a total value of $137.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.29 million shares, is of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 4.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telos Corporation (TLS) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $38.55 million.