Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) Is Up 29.96% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -16.41% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.54% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SNDX share is $27.85, that puts it down -49.81 from that peak though still a striking 29.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.02. The company’s market capitalization is $932.66M, and the average trade volume was 506.80K shares over the past three months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SNDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) registered a 0.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.54% in intraday trading to $18.59 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.22%, and it has moved by -3.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 33.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, SNDX is trading at a discount of -72.14% off the target high and -12.96% off the low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares have gone down -4.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.32% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -34.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,528.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.35 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $379k and $380k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7,644.10% and then drop by -42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.80%. While earnings are projected to return -1.50% in 2021.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.17%, with the float percentage being 115.20%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.62 million shares (or 9.49% of all shares), a total value of $79.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 2.48% of the stock, which is worth about $20.73 million.