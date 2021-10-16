StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ: STEP) Rose 27.82% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.05% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the STEP share is $49.72, that puts it down -15.49 from that peak though still a striking 43.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.48. The company’s market capitalization is $4.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.24K shares over the past three months.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. STEP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) trade information

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) registered a 0.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.05% in intraday trading to $43.05 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.80%, and it has moved by -6.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.93%. The short interest in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) is 0.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.50, which implies an increase of 7.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, STEP is trading at a discount of -30.08% off the target high and 7.08% off the low.

StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StepStone Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares have gone up 27.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.53% against 19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.26 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115.54 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated 0.00%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2021.

STEP Dividends

StepStone Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for StepStone Group Inc. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)’s Major holders

StepStone Group Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.62%, with the float percentage being 104.74%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.66 million shares (or 11.55% of all shares), a total value of $160.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.5 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $154.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StepStone Group Inc. (STEP) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 4.93% of the stock, which is worth about $66.23 million.