Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) Has Lost -53.83% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $70.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the PRLB share is $286.57, that puts it down -304.65 from that peak though still a striking 9.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $63.81. The company’s market capitalization is $2.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.81K shares over the past three months.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. PRLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) trade information

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $70.82 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.53%, and it has moved by 0.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.31%. The short interest in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) is 2.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.67, which implies an increase of 32.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80.00 and $135.00 respectively. As a result, PRLB is trading at a discount of -90.62% off the target high and -12.96% off the low.

Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Proto Labs Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) shares have gone down -31.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.66% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.80% this quarter and then drop -16.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $127.04 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.14 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.5 million and $105.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.20% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.40%. While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

PRLB Dividends

Proto Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)’s Major holders

Proto Labs Inc. insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.00%, with the float percentage being 97.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 400 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 16.00% of all shares), a total value of $539.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.65 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $444.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $199.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 million, or about 6.75% of the stock, which is worth about $171.58 million.