PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.59

During the last session, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the PTE share is $1.99, that puts it down -237.29 from that peak though still a striking 6.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $45.22M, and the average trade volume was 726.76K shares over the past three months.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.60%, and it has moved by -19.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.30%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies an increase of 73.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, PTE is trading at a discount of -323.73% off the target high and -238.98% off the low.

PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PolarityTE Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) shares have gone down -33.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.51% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $810k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $730k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.34 million and $3.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -75.70% and then drop by -79.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.10%. While earnings are projected to return 70.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

PTE Dividends

PolarityTE Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

PolarityTE Inc. insiders own 16.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.22%, with the float percentage being 20.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.72 million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $2.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 million shares, is of Point72 Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.72 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $0.74 million.