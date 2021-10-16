Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.97% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the PING share is $37.23, that puts it down -40.65 from that peak though still a striking 24.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.97. The company’s market capitalization is $2.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 868.46K shares over the past three months.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PING has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) registered a -0.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.97% in intraday trading to $26.47 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.34%, and it has moved by 5.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.59%. The short interest in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is 6.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.79, which implies an increase of 19.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, PING is trading at a discount of -58.67% off the target high and 1.78% off the low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares have gone up 16.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.36% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -72.70% this quarter and then drop -77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $67.99 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.02 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -577.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.90% per annum.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders own 6.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.05%, with the float percentage being 88.15%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 257 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.74 million shares (or 32.56% of all shares), a total value of $612.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $34.97 million.