OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.82% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the OSW share is $12.52, that puts it down -12.79 from that peak though still a striking 47.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.84. The company’s market capitalization is $821.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 404.50K shares over the past three months.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OSW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) registered a 0.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.82% in intraday trading to $11.10 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.84%, and it has moved by 11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.25%. The short interest in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is 5.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 7.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, OSW is trading at a discount of -26.13% off the target high and 9.91% off the low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares have gone up 2.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.20% against 27.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.9 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.07 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.4 million and $3.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,062.50% and then jump by 1,676.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -571.10% in 2021.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited insiders own 29.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.24%, with the float percentage being 155.96%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.56 million shares (or 15.77% of all shares), a total value of $112.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.6 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $14.82 million.