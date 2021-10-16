Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Has Been Falling -68.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the NTRB share is $32.00, that puts it down -303.02 from that peak though still a striking 87.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $58.99M, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NTRB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) trade information

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.12% in intraday trading to $7.94 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.51%, and it has moved by -11.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 66.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, NTRB is trading at a discount of -202.27% off the target high and -202.27% off the low.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nutriband Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) shares have gone down -32.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.43% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 107.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 186.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $620k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -1.30% in 2021.

NTRB Dividends

Nutriband Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)’s Major holders

Nutriband Inc. insiders own 37.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.