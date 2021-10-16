Now Is The Time To Buy Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC)

During the last session, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the HMHC share is $14.45, that puts it down -7.28 from that peak though still a striking 83.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 722.92K shares over the past three months.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HMHC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) trade information

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $13.47 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.39%, and it has moved by -4.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 369.34%. The short interest in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) is 4.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.10, which implies a decrease of -2.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $14.30 respectively. As a result, HMHC is trading at a discount of -6.16% off the target high and 18.34% off the low.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 263.60% this quarter and then jump 31.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $159.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $516.59 million and $203.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -33.20% and then drop by -21.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.30%. While earnings are projected to return -122.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

HMHC Dividends

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s Major holders

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.11%, with the float percentage being 92.07%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.71 million shares (or 12.30% of all shares), a total value of $173.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.54 million shares, is of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $116.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 7.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.58 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $39.48 million.