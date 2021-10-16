Now Is A Good Time To Buy Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

During the last session, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.58. The 52-week high for the POSH share is $104.98, that puts it down -335.78 from that peak though still a striking 5.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. POSH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.35% in intraday trading to $24.09 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.88%, and it has moved by -5.97% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.10, which implies an increase of 45.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, POSH is trading at a discount of -124.16% off the target high and -32.84% off the low.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Poshmark Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares have gone down -39.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -191.20% against 12.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.69 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 108.40% in 2021.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders own 1.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.67%, with the float percentage being 32.04%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $64.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.67 million, or about 1.67% of the stock, which is worth about $15.99 million.