Now Is A Good Time To Buy Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

During the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.61% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the HUDI share is $9.92, that puts it down -35.89 from that peak though still a striking 61.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $69.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 299.79K shares over the past three months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) registered a 10.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.61% in intraday trading to $7.30 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 68.99%, and it has moved by 67.82% in 30 days. The short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) is 3600.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 23.20% in 2021.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 76.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.27%, with the float percentage being 1.13%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20004.0 shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11664.0 shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65318.0.