Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT)

During the last session, Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.77% or -$1.33. The 52-week high for the CRCT share is $47.36, that puts it down -78.25 from that peak though still a striking 44.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.88. The company’s market capitalization is $5.82B, and the average trade volume was 739.48K shares over the past three months.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) trade information

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) registered a -4.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.77% in intraday trading to $26.57 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.99%, and it has moved by -15.19% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cricut Inc. (CRCT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $401.99 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 294.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.80% per annum.

CRCT Dividends

Cricut Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s Major holders

Cricut Inc. insiders own 13.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.02%, with the float percentage being 115.38%. Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.61 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $153.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management Inc.’s that is approximately 9.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $97.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cricut Inc. (CRCT) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $26.01 million.