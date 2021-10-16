Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Is Down -2.70% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.74, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the MYGN share is $36.95, that puts it down -16.41 from that peak though still a striking 62.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.72K shares over the past three months.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. MYGN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.61% in intraday trading to $31.74 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.78%, and it has moved by -2.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 154.84%. The short interest in Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) is 5.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.13, which implies a decrease of -5.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, MYGN is trading at a discount of -32.33% off the target high and 36.99% off the low.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 141.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.3 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $165.23 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $145.2 million and $154.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.50% and then jump by 6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 63.40% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.20% per annum.

MYGN Dividends

Myriad Genetics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Myriad Genetics Inc. insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.19%, with the float percentage being 100.95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.23 million shares (or 17.17% of all shares), a total value of $402.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.62 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $262.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.03 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $61.77 million.