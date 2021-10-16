Meritor Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) Has Dropped -1.45% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.70% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MTOR share is $33.56, that puts it down -29.83 from that peak though still a striking 20.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 514.32K shares over the past three months.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MTOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) trade information

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) registered a 0.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.70% in intraday trading to $25.85 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by 16.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.45%. The short interest in Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is 2.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.20, which implies an increase of 14.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, MTOR is trading at a discount of -31.53% off the target high and -4.45% off the low.

Meritor Inc. (MTOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meritor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meritor Inc. (MTOR) shares have gone down -7.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 118.75% against 29.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 280.00% this quarter and then jump 38.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.06 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.80%. While earnings are projected to return -2.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 60.40% per annum.

MTOR Dividends

Meritor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s Major holders

Meritor Inc. insiders own 1.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.20%, with the float percentage being 97.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.63 million shares (or 16.02% of all shares), a total value of $342.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $264.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meritor Inc. (MTOR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $126.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $59.89 million.