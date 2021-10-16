KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) Is Down -8.13% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.19% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the KLXE share is $18.97, that puts it down -309.72 from that peak though still a striking 19.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $39.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 243.49K shares over the past three months.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. KLXE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) trade information

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) registered a 6.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.19% in intraday trading to $4.63 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by -8.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.09%. The short interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies a decrease of -32.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, KLXE is trading at a premium of 13.61% off the target high and 35.21% off the low.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares have gone down -42.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.38% against 26.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.3 million by the end of Oct 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return -136.50% in 2021.

KLXE Dividends

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s Major holders

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. insiders own 56.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.72%, with the float percentage being 61.56%. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $6.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Northern Trust Corporation’s that is approximately 2.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.