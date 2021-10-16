Is Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 0.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $52.00, that puts it down -304.67 from that peak though still a striking 38.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. ZY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.13% in intraday trading to $12.85 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.87%, and it has moved by -6.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is 1.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.40, which implies a decrease of -23.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ZY is trading at a discount of -1.17% off the target high and 45.53% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.49 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.28 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -10.70% in 2021.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Zymergen Inc. insiders own 8.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.60%, with the float percentage being 64.34%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 26.61 million shares (or 25.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 2.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $112.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $104.01 million.