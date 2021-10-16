Is Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.16% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the WEBR share is $20.44, that puts it down -16.93 from that peak though still a striking 20.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.91. The company’s market capitalization is $4.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) trade information

Weber Inc. (WEBR) registered a -3.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.16% in intraday trading to $17.48 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.94%, and it has moved by 12.77% in 30 days. The short interest in Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $669.2 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $328.14 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 77.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.40% per annum.

WEBR Dividends

Weber Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR)’s Major holders

Weber Inc. insiders own 16.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.26%, with the float percentage being 61.18%.