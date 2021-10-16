Is Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Still A Buy After sinking -3.85% Last Week?

During the last session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the PLYA share is $9.25, that puts it down -9.08 from that peak though still a striking 55.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 908.67K shares over the past three months.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PLYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $8.48 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.85%, and it has moved by 13.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 120.83%. The short interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is 5.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.17, which implies an increase of 16.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, PLYA is trading at a discount of -53.3% off the target high and 17.45% off the low.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares have gone up 15.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.96% against 42.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.50% this quarter and then jump 88.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 80.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.34 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $153.31 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.12 million and $66.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 395.20% and then jump by 131.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.30%. While earnings are projected to return 61.60% in 2021.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. insiders own 20.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.96%, with the float percentage being 94.43%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.0 million shares (or 8.53% of all shares), a total value of $104.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.47 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares are Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Global Real Estate Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 million, or about 1.00% of the stock, which is worth about $12.2 million.