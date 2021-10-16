Is Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -3.76% YTD?

During the last session, Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the MNTV share is $28.12, that puts it down -14.36 from that peak though still a striking 33.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 634.46K shares over the past three months.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MNTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $24.59 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.76%, and it has moved by 24.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.27%. The short interest in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) is 3.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.29, which implies an increase of 9.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, MNTV is trading at a discount of -22.0% off the target high and 6.47% off the low.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentive Global Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares have gone up 33.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 300.00% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $113.84 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.54 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $95.43 million and $100.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.30% and then jump by 19.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -16.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.46% per annum.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Momentive Global Inc. insiders own 12.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.12%, with the float percentage being 91.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.47 million shares (or 14.74% of all shares), a total value of $393.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.78 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $215.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 9.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.11 million, or about 4.20% of the stock, which is worth about $109.97 million.