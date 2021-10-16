Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) On Track To Post A -106.11% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.20% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ITCI share is $44.80, that puts it down -13.99 from that peak though still a striking 41.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 425.56K shares over the past three months.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ITCI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.91.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) registered a -0.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.20% in intraday trading to $39.30 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.61%, and it has moved by 13.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.37%. The short interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is 5.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.67, which implies an increase of 26.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, ITCI is trading at a discount of -106.11% off the target high and -4.33% off the low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) shares have gone up 30.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.79% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.20% this quarter and then drop -27.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 286.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.15 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.19 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.86 million and $12.45 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 295.10% and then jump by 134.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.10%. While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2021.

ITCI Dividends

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. insiders own 4.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.79%, with the float percentage being 96.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.14 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $411.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $228.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $70.36 million.