Is Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.89. The 52-week high for the CRNC share is $139.00, that puts it down -51.61 from that peak though still a striking 44.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.22. The company’s market capitalization is $3.45B, and the average trade volume was 366.40K shares over the past three months.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CRNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) trade information

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.96% in intraday trading to $91.68 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.59%, and it has moved by -12.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $136.45, which implies an increase of 32.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $95.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, CRNC is trading at a discount of -79.97% off the target high and -3.62% off the low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerence Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares have gone up 0.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.83% against 8.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.65 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $103.84 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -120.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CRNC Dividends

Cerence Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Major holders

Cerence Inc. insiders own 0.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.57%, with the float percentage being 102.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 445 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.62 million shares (or 9.52% of all shares), a total value of $386.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $320.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 3.95% of the stock, which is worth about $134.37 million.