Is Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $96.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the BOOT share is $99.64, that puts it down -3.28 from that peak though still a striking 67.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.21. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 372.29K shares over the past three months.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. BOOT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.89.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $96.48 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.38%, and it has moved by 7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 196.50%. The short interest in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $101.00, which implies an increase of 4.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $88.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, BOOT is trading at a discount of -29.56% off the target high and 8.79% off the low.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares have gone up 42.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.17% against 41.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 345.00% this quarter and then jump 31.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.38 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $371.98 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return 22.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.60% per annum.

BOOT Dividends

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.12%, with the float percentage being 105.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 366 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $372.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.31 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $194.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 million, or about 4.11% of the stock, which is worth about $101.92 million.