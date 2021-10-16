iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) Stock Jumped 16.73% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the IRTC share is $286.19, that puts it down -295.89 from that peak though still a striking 42.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.66. The company’s market capitalization is $2.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 419.66K shares over the past three months.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. IRTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.03.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) trade information

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $72.29 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.38%, and it has moved by 16.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.38%. The short interest in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.40, which implies a decrease of -7.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, IRTC is trading at a discount of -10.67% off the target high and 23.92% off the low.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iRhythm Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) shares have gone down -19.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -132.91% against 12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -505.90% this quarter and then drop -184.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.56 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $62.33 million and $78.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.10% and then jump by 6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.90%. While earnings are projected to return 26.90% in 2021.

IRTC Dividends

iRhythm Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s Major holders

iRhythm Technologies Inc. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.54%, with the float percentage being 101.90%. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 10.40% of all shares), a total value of $423.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $379.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $200.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $141.32 million.