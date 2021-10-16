Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT)

During the last session, Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.67% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CLBT share is $13.24, that puts it down -27.68 from that peak though still a striking 16.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 501.19K shares over the past three months.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) trade information

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) registered a 1.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.67% in intraday trading to $10.37 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.12%, and it has moved by -14.65% in 30 days. The short interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.87 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 35.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CLBT is trading at a discount of -92.86% off the target high and -15.72% off the low.

CLBT Dividends

Cellebrite DI Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)’s Major holders

Cellebrite DI Ltd. insiders own 7.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.14%, with the float percentage being 33.69%.