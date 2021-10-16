Investing In Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the HBP share is $7.45, that puts it down -12.71 from that peak though still a striking 54.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.03. The company’s market capitalization is $186.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.70K shares over the past three months.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) trade information

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.59% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.51%, and it has moved by 15.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.27%. The short interest in Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.10, which implies an increase of 18.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.10 and $8.10 respectively. As a result, HBP is trading at a discount of -22.54% off the target high and -22.54% off the low.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $222 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.2 million by the end of Dec 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 95.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

HBP Dividends

Huttig Building Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)’s Major holders

Huttig Building Products Inc. insiders own 20.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.25%, with the float percentage being 50.72%. JB Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $9.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.29 million shares, is of Mill Road Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.