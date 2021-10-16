If All Goes Well, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Could Shrink By -12.45% Or More

During the last session, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.80% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the WMG share is $47.86, that puts it down -1.55 from that peak though still a striking 45.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.61. The company’s market capitalization is $23.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 843.46K shares over the past three months.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. WMG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) registered a -0.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.80% in intraday trading to $47.13 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.32%, and it has moved by 16.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.85%. The short interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is 4.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.07, which implies a decrease of -4.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, WMG is trading at a discount of -12.45% off the target high and 27.86% off the low.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Warner Music Group Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares have gone up 28.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 18.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.47 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.20%. While earnings are projected to return -285.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.55% per annum.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Warner Music Group Corp. insiders own 19.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.40%, with the float percentage being 93.30%. Sands Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.56 million shares (or 11.30% of all shares), a total value of $488.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $288.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) shares are Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth Fd owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.63 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $94.92 million.