HRI’s 6.94% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $178.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.69% or -$3.08. The 52-week high for the HRI share is $182.12, that puts it down -1.85 from that peak though still a striking 76.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.70. The company’s market capitalization is $5.43B, and the average trade volume was 226.36K shares over the past three months.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. HRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.36.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) trade information

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) registered a -1.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.69% in intraday trading to $178.82 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.94%, and it has moved by 37.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 295.88%.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Herc Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) shares have gone up 84.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 154.82% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.80% this quarter and then jump 76.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $552.91 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $586.12 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $427.86 million and $520.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.20% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.60%. While earnings are projected to return 53.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 71.05% per annum.

HRI Dividends

Herc Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Herc Holdings Inc. is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s Major holders

Herc Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.08%, with the float percentage being 98.96%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 15.16% of all shares), a total value of $503.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Gamco Investors Inc’s that is approximately 8.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $291.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 4.13% of the stock, which is worth about $137.17 million.