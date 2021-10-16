How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) Given A -48.51% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s traded shares were 0.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.66% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VRAY share is $7.49, that puts it down -23.6 from that peak though still a striking 54.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VRAY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) registered a 0.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $6.06 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by -8.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.46%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 24.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, VRAY is trading at a discount of -48.51% off the target high and -15.51% off the low.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ViewRay Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares have gone up 45.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.11% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.50% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.89 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.59 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.09 million and $18.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 67.50% and then jump by 17.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.20%. While earnings are projected to return 38.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

ViewRay Inc. insiders own 2.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.07%, with the float percentage being 95.94%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.63 million shares (or 14.38% of all shares), a total value of $155.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.12 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $152.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 11.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.16 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $37.23 million.