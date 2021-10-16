How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Given A -131.25% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$1.0. The 52-week high for the RARE share is $179.65, that puts it down -124.56 from that peak though still a striking 4.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.78. The company’s market capitalization is $5.68B, and the average trade volume was 413.14K shares over the past three months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RARE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) trade information

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $80.00 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.01%, and it has moved by -16.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $139.74, which implies an increase of 42.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.00 and $185.00 respectively. As a result, RARE is trading at a discount of -131.25% off the target high and 8.75% off the low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares have gone down -24.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.79% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.80% this quarter and then drop -305.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.55 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.03 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $81.47 million and $91.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.10% and then drop by -6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.00%. While earnings are projected to return 56.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.20% per annum.

RARE Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Major holders

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 4.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.87%, with the float percentage being 101.39%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 356 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.0 million shares (or 16.21% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $540.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 3.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $296.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.96 million, or about 4.36% of the stock, which is worth about $282.1 million.