GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.30% or $1.87. The 52-week high for the GXO share is $89.30, that puts it down -7.46 from that peak though still a striking 41.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.38. The company’s market capitalization is $9.97B, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GXO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) registered a 2.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.30% in intraday trading to $83.10 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.05%, and it has moved by -0.78% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.08, which implies an increase of 5.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.00 and $107.00 respectively. As a result, GXO is trading at a discount of -28.76% off the target high and 18.17% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.9 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -151.70% in 2021.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

GXO Logistics Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.81%, with the float percentage being 23.81%.