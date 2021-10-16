GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) Rose 78.0% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 16.06%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.21% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the GBOX share is $20.78, that puts it down -173.78 from that peak though still a striking 78.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $312.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 392.40K shares over the past three months.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GBOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

GreenBox POS (GBOX) registered a 9.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.21% in intraday trading to $7.59 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.87%, and it has moved by -24.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 158.69%. The short interest in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is 1.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.50, which implies an increase of 69.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.50 and $24.50 respectively. As a result, GBOX is trading at a discount of -222.79% off the target high and -222.79% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.46 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.63 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.40%. While earnings are projected to return -500.60% in 2021.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

GreenBox POS insiders own 57.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.64%, with the float percentage being 1.49%. Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70454.0 shares, is of FNY Investment Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.