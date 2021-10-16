Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Fell -39.39%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.46% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the GROY share is $7.08, that puts it down -27.34 from that peak though still a striking 39.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.39. The company’s market capitalization is $231.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.12K shares over the past three months.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GROY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) registered a 1.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.46% in intraday trading to $5.56 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.45%, and it has moved by 9.66% in 30 days. The short interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.75, which implies an increase of 28.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.75 and $7.75 respectively. As a result, GROY is trading at a discount of -39.39% off the target high and -39.39% off the low.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Gold Royalty Corp. insiders own 53.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.39%, with the float percentage being 3.02%.