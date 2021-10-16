For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 0.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.31% or -$1.5. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $79.75, that puts it down -25.67 from that peak though still a striking 83.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average trade volume was 358.41K shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PRTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.28.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) trade information

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a -2.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.31% in intraday trading to $63.46 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.81%, and it has moved by -15.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 454.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.00, which implies an increase of 21.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65.00 and $103.00 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of -62.31% off the target high and -2.43% off the low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone up 167.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 151.44% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 396.10% this quarter and then jump 29.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25,408.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.05 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.57 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157k and $360k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 89,103.80% and then jump by 3,669.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.90%. While earnings are projected to return -43.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

PRTA Dividends

Prothena Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Major holders

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.47%, with the float percentage being 91.51%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.28 million shares (or 25.54% of all shares), a total value of $580.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.82 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $299.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $51.99 million.