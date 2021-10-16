Following Its 52-Week Low, Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA)’S Share Price Rose 9.65% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -71.75%

During the last session, Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.47% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the TARA share is $27.51, that puts it down -302.19 from that peak though still a striking 9.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $79.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.89K shares over the past three months.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. TARA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.07.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) trade information

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) registered a -4.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.47% in intraday trading to $6.84 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.88%, and it has moved by -5.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.40%. The short interest in Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.00, which implies an increase of 82.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $32.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, TARA is trading at a discount of -630.99% off the target high and -367.84% off the low.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Protara Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) shares have gone down -55.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.47% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.10% this quarter and then drop -150.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.20%. While earnings are projected to return 84.40% in 2021.

TARA Dividends

Protara Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)’s Major holders

Protara Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.94%, with the float percentage being 79.05%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 22.77% of all shares), a total value of $24.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.69 million shares, is of Rock Springs Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $4.16 million.