Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Have Dropped -15.29% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the DBGI share is $8.80, that puts it down -205.56 from that peak though still a striking 19.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $32.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.71% in intraday trading to $2.88 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.73%, and it has moved by 5.88% in 30 days. The short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -89.70% in 2021.

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders own 42.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.40%, with the float percentage being 23.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 89647.0 shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $0.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 63766.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.37 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5177.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30026.0 market value.