DECK’s -0.44% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $358.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.83% or $6.45. The 52-week high for the DECK share is $451.49, that puts it down -26.02 from that peak though still a striking 32.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $240.86. The company’s market capitalization is $10.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.07K shares over the past three months.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DECK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.02.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) trade information

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) registered a 1.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.83% in intraday trading to $358.27 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by -18.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.69%. The short interest in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $479.42, which implies an increase of 25.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $390.00 and $540.00 respectively. As a result, DECK is trading at a discount of -50.72% off the target high and -8.86% off the low.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deckers Outdoor Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) shares have gone up 6.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.32% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.30% this quarter and then drop -2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $768.54 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.50%. While earnings are projected to return 39.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.30% per annum.

DECK Dividends

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)’s Major holders

Deckers Outdoor Corporation insiders own 1.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.57%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 647 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.17 million shares (or 15.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.09 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $262.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $287.15 million.