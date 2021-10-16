Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) Are Up 49.09%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.84% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the CNR share is $19.73, that puts it down -38.55 from that peak though still a striking 49.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.86B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.27K shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) registered a -0.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.84% in intraday trading to $14.24 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.79%, and it has moved by -7.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.45%. The short interest in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) is 3.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.75, which implies an increase of 34.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, CNR is trading at a discount of -75.56% off the target high and -12.36% off the low.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) shares have gone up 1.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 547.92% against 24.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.90% this quarter and then jump 616.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.38 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.21 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -49.80%. While earnings are projected to return 431.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.70% per annum.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. insiders own 1.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.24%, with the float percentage being 94.03%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62.07 million shares (or 49.38% of all shares), a total value of $870.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 million shares, is of Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $105.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $14.7 million.