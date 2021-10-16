CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX): Is It Possible To Be Up 352.98% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.74% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the CEIX share is $35.86, that puts it down -9.8 from that peak though still a striking 88.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 468.59K shares over the past three months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CEIX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) registered a 1.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.74% in intraday trading to $32.66 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by 28.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 683.21%. The short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 1.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies a decrease of -16.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, CEIX is trading at a discount of -7.16% off the target high and 26.52% off the low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 314.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $306.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $318.4 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $243.22 million and $324.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.80% and then drop by -1.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.30%. While earnings are projected to return -113.30% in 2021.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders own 1.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.04%, with the float percentage being 81.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 13.83% of all shares), a total value of $46.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 million shares, is of Greenlight Capital, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $7.14 million.