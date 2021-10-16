Boom Or Bust? Where Will Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.43% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the PCYO share is $16.63, that puts it down -8.98 from that peak though still a striking 44.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.52. The company’s market capitalization is $369.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 88.77K shares over the past three months.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) trade information

Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) registered a -2.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.43% in intraday trading to $15.26 this Friday, 10/15/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.08%, and it has moved by 16.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.80%. The short interest in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.55, which implies a decrease of -132.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.55 and $6.55 respectively. As a result, PCYO is trading at a premium of 57.08% off the target high and 57.08% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 68.90%. While earnings are projected to return 40.00% in 2021.

PCYO Dividends

Pure Cycle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO)’s Major holders

Pure Cycle Corporation insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.94%, with the float percentage being 67.52%. Plaisance Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 16.52% of all shares), a total value of $52.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.43 million shares, is of Kennedy Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pure Cycle Corporation (PCYO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Heartland Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $6.71 million.